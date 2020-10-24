LIVE BLOG DU third cut off list 2020 Live Updates: Aryabhatta and Rajdhani colleges release 3rd cutoff list DU 3rd cutoff list 2020 Live Updates: Some colleges of Delhi University (DU) have started releasing their third cutoff list for candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate courses for the academic year 2020-21. Check latest updates here. By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini | Oct 24, 2020 18:32 IST



DU third cutoff list 2020 Live Updates: Some colleges of Delhi University (DU) have started releasing their third cutoff list for candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate courses for the academic year 2020-21. Around 82% seats have already been filled across DU colleges in the first two cut-off lists. Officials of several colleges said some popular courses, including English, political science and BCom, are likely to be available in the third cutoff list. While 35,500 seats were filled under first cut off list, 22,147 seats have been filled under second cut off list for which the fee submission process concluded on Friday. There are total 70,000 seats in undergraduate courses in the university. (with inputs from Fareeha Iftikhar) Follow Live Updates here: 06:32 pm IST DU Admissions 2020: Five cut offs, special cut off to be released by varsity The Delhi University is expected to release five cut-offs, which will be followed by a special cut-off, this year.



06:20 pm IST Documents required to apply for DU Admissions 1. Matriculation (Class 10) passing certificate or marks sheet indicating dates of birth and parents’ names 2. Class 12 marks sheet 3. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM Certificate (if applicable) 4. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (if applicable) 5. EWS Certificate from competent authority certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category. Income certificate is also required





06:10 pm IST How to apply for DU Admissions online The candidates will have to visit du.ac.in and log in on their UG- admission portal using the ID generated during registration. A list of eligible courses and colleges will be displayed on their dashboard, on the basis of their marks. The students will have to choose as many courses and colleges as they want. Click here for step by step guide





06:05 pm IST DU cut offs are decided by calculating best of four subjects’ marks in class 12th boards Cut-offs are decided by calculating the best of four subjects’ marks in Class 12 board exams. This year, 1,57,934 students scored over 90% marks, while 38,686 got more than 95% marks in the CBSE board exams.





06:00 pm IST DU NCWEB first cut off list for BA, B Com courses released Delhi University has also released the first cut off list for its NCWEB BA, BCom courses. NCWEB stands for Non- Collegiate Women’s Education Board. The highest cut-off for B. Com courses rose up to 87 in Miranda College and Hansraj College and 84 in Ramanujan College for general category students. Check it here





05:55 pm IST DU Admissions 2020: 50% seats filled under 1st cut off list The first cut-off list was released on October 10. Almost 50 per cent of the seats have been filled under the first list. The university has a total of 70,000 undergraduate seats.





05:50 pm IST DU Admissions: 1100 seats filled in Ramanujan College Ramanujan College has carried out 1,000 admissions in the first two cutoffs and it has closed admissions in some courses including psychology, BCom (Hons) and BCom (Prog).





05:45 pm IST DU Admissions: 1150 seats filled after second cut off list in Ramjas College At Ramjas College, where over 1,150 seats have been filled after the second cutoff list, admissions are likely to remain open in Political Science (Hons) in the third list.





05:40 pm IST Marginal decrease in 3rd cut off expected: Miranda House official Officials at Miranda House said that there will be marginal decrease in the cut off in the third list. Courses like Economics (Hons), English (Hons) and Physics will remain open on the third list.





05:28 pm IST DU Admissions 2020: Rajdhani College releases third cut off list Rajdhani College of Delhi University has released its third cut off list for its undergraduate courses. The cut off mark for BA Economics honors is 95 for general category and for BSc Maths, the cutoff marks is 93.25.



