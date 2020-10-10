DU Admission 2020 live updates: First cut-off list released

DU Admission 2020: Delhi University has begun releasing the first cut-off list for admissions to over 70,000 undergraduate seats in around 65 colleges affiliated to the varsity. The varsity will conduct the admission process online this year. The varsity had received 353,153 applications for around 70,000 undergraduate seats, the highest-ever number of applications so far. The colleges attributed the increase in the application number to various reasons including longer registration period, lack of clarity over entrance exams due to Covid-19, and more number of students scoring over 90 % in CBSE Class 12 examinations.

Last year, the first cut-off list was released on June 28. However this year, in the view of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown and the subsequent delay in board exams and their results, the academic session has got delayed.

