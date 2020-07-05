DU Admissions 2020: Deadline to register extended till July 18

Sections
The University of Delhi on Saturday extended the online registration process of admission for the academic session 2020-21 to July 18.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020

By Asian News International Posted by| Nandini, New Delhi

The notice has come in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

All eligible applicants are informed that the last date of the online registration process of all Undergraduate, Postgraduate, M. Phil and Ph.D programmes has been extended from July 4 to July 18, 5 pm, read the release.

However, other terms and conditions mentioned in the Bulletin of Information will remain unchanged, it added.



Earlier, the University postponed the online open book exams for final-year students by 10 days, which were scheduled to begin from July 1, in view of the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

