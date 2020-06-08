DU admissions 2020 delayed, students will have to wait for a few more days

DU admissions 2020: Students seeking admission in Delhi University will have to wait for a few more days as the tentative admission schedule shared by the varsity with its statutory bodies, which said that the admission process could start on Monday, has been delayed further.

Last month, HT had reported that the registration process for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), MPhil, and PhD courses was tentatively scheduled between June 8 and June 30. Admissions for the first cut-off list for UG courses was scheduled between August 11 and August 14. This essentially meant that the registration portal would be opened on Monday.

However, a standing committee meeting of the academic council, slated to be held on May 29 and approve the schedule as well as other decisions, was cancelled. Several DU officials said that since the meeting has not been held so far, the dates are likely to be pushed further and nothing can be announced “conclusively.”

Arun Kumar Atri, member of the standing committee, said the registration could not be started on Monday as the standing committee meeting was not held earlier. “We have not been informed of when the meeting will be held next. However, we expect the registration to start in around 10 days. The registration will be in two phases: first, students can register for admission and during the second phase, they can enter their marks. A ten-day window will be given to students after CBSE results are declared and the cut-off is likely to come a week after that.”

DU executive council member Rajesh Jha said that the uncertainty over the schedule would add to the stress of applicants.”The admission department is an experiment in the direction of centralisation, whereas our admissions are complex and diverse. The meeting of the statutory admission committee should be held to take stock of the situation on the urgent basis and make the process student-friendly.”

A senior member of DU admission committee, requesting anonymity, said, “The schedule prepared earlier was only tentative because we are having an unprecedented situation and a lot of things have to be discussed before making things public.”

The document, to be placed before the standing committee, also mentioned that the schedule will depend on the declaration of Class 12 result by the Central Board of Secondary Education adding that the dates “may be modified keeping in view the situation at the time of admission due to COVID–19.”

Entrance exam for the 12 entrance-based UG courses was tentatively slated to take place between July 27 and August 10. “The National Testing Agency said it will conduct entrance tests for various courses in July. In an ideal scenario, the registration process should close a month before the exams so that the testing agency gets time to prepare a database, generate admit cards and even arrange for the various facilities at the 21 different centres across the country,” said the member of the admission branch, requesting not to be named.

The member added that the meeting is likely to take place this week.”Students can access the helpline numbers mentioned on the website for any query,” the member added.

Due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, DU’s admission process has been delayed by over a month this year. While the first cutoff is scheduled to take place in August, last year it was announced on June 27.

The varsity has asked candidates to mail their admission related queries to:

1. For queries related to UG admission: undergraduate2020@admission.du.ac.in

2. For queries related to PG/M.Phil/Ph.D admission: pg2020@admission.du.ac.in

The applicants may also contact the following numbers (from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm)

1. For UG Merit Based Admission: 9650232137, 9582756236, and 7290806670

2. For UG Entrance Based Admission: 9149002539, and 9953634922

3. For PG/M.Phil/Ph.D Admission: 9654450932