Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University announces special cut-off list for admission to remaining UG seats

DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University announces special cut-off list for admission to remaining UG seats

The Delhi University on Monday announced a special cut-off list for admission to remaining undergraduate seats, officials said.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 00:11 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

DU Special cutoff released (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi University on Monday announced a special cut-off list for admission to remaining undergraduate seats, officials said.

“The admission process through the special cut-off will commence from 9 am on November 24 and will continue till 1 pm on November 25. Candidates will, however, be allowed to pay the fee till 11:59 pm on November 27,” a senior official said.

“The DU admissions 2020 under the special cut-off are meant only for those students who have not taken admission till the end of the fifth round of counselling,” he added. Over 68,000 out of 70,000 undergraduate seats have been filled in five cut-off lists announced by the university so far.

This year, the admission process is completely online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI GJS GJS ANB ANB

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
Nov 23, 2020 21:54 IST
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Nov 23, 2020 20:28 IST
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Nov 23, 2020 21:14 IST
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Nov 23, 2020 19:30 IST

latest news

UT urban planning dept to take final call soon on Sector 39 mandi
Nov 24, 2020 00:17 IST
35% schools reopen in Maharashtra, report around 9% attendance
Nov 24, 2020 00:18 IST
DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University announces special cut-off list for admission to remaining UG seats
Nov 24, 2020 00:11 IST
Man held for cheating Pinjore based uncle of Rs 5 lakh
Nov 24, 2020 00:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.