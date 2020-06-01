Sections
DU admissions 2020: Delhi University asks students to consider details provided on official website only

DU admissions 2020: Delhi University asks students to consider details provided on official website only

DU admissions 2020: In a statement issued on Sunday, the varsity further asks students to rely on its official website for any latest updates.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 10:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

The Delhi University has asked students “not to consider unauthentic sources” for information regarding the details of the admission process. In a statement issued on Sunday, the varsity asks students only to rely on its official website for any latest updates.

The university is likely to begin its admission process for undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil, and Ph.D. courses by June 8, according to a tentative schedule shared by the administration with the standing committee of the academic council.

“In this regard, all aspirant students of the University of Delhi are informed that the details of the admission process and the schedule will be put up on the official website of the University of Delhi. The applicants are advised not to use or consider any other unauthentic source of information. For latest / updated information please regularly visit the University of Delhi website i.e. www.du.ac.in, as any official information will only be provided on this website,” reads the statement issued by the varsity.

The university on Friday released the tentative datesheet for open book examinations for all students on its official website. The date sheet has been released for the semester/annual mode July 2020 exams.



