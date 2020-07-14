Sections
Home / Education / DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University cutoffs likely to be higher this time

DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University cutoffs likely to be higher this time

With almost double the number of students scoring above 95 per cent in the CBSE Board results this year, the Delhi University cutoffs are also likely to be high this year.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 08:40 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

DU Admissions 2020 (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

With almost double the number of students scoring above 95 per cent in the CBSE Board results this year, the Delhi University cutoffs are also likely to be high this year.

A major chunk of students who apply to the Delhi University are CBSE students.

Shobha Bagai, dean (admissions), said the registration process was already underway till July 18.

“The next step for students will be to update marks. There is an increase in students scoring above 95 per cent and 90 per cent marks, and we will see which streams they are from and how that will impact the cutoffs,” Bagai said.



“Once we get the data on the portal, only then an analysis can happen. We have been waiting for the revised academic calendar from the UGC,” she said. “For us, it will make a difference, specially for science courses since NEET and JEE exams are scheduled in September.” Many of the NEET and JEE aspirants also apply to the DU. In few days, the admission committee will sit down and take a decision, Bagai said.

Former Academic Council member Pankaj Garg said the cutoffs in the first list would be high, but even the cutoffs in the fifth and sixth lists would be higher than last year by two-three percentage points.

For instance, if the cutoff was 88 per cent in a subject last year, it will be 90 or 91 per cent this year, he said.

“Also, this year, students were not allowed to choose courses while filling the varsity registration form. So colleges will keep their cut-offs high since the number of seats are limited for courses,” he said.

Anju Srivastava, principal of the Hindu College, said the first cutoff would be the same if not higher than last year.

“There is data that students who have scored above 95 per cent is almost the double of last year. We will have to keep the cut-offs high because of the limitations,” she said. PTI SLB HMB

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea in new escalation
Jul 14, 2020 08:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Bengaluru readies for a week-long lockdown starting at 8pm tonight and all the latest news
Jul 14, 2020 08:56 IST
Baby elephant blows bubbles in water with trunk, clip is too cute to miss. Watch
Jul 14, 2020 08:52 IST
Sanjay, Suniel extend help to Mumbai’s dabbawalas amid coronavirus
Jul 14, 2020 08:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.