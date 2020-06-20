DU Admissions 2020: From YouTube auditions to no sports trial, here are some major changes this year due to coronavirus

Delhi University will begin the registration process for admissions to its various undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses today, June 20. This year the admission process is delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, the pandemic has led to some major changes in the admission process this year.

Fully online admission process : Unlike previous years, the admission process will be completely online this year to ensure contact-less admission. Applicants will have to register and upload the scanned copies of the required documents on the registration portal at du.ac.in. They will not have to visit the university for document verification like last year. The document verification will be done when they are called to college. However, a final decision on document verification will be published in the admission bulletin that will be released soon.

No Open House: This year, DU will not conduct open house sessions for the aspirants. In order to follow social distancing, the university has decided not to hold open house sessions. Every year, DU conducts open house session for the aspirants who wish to take admission in any of the colleges of DU to familiarise the applicants with the admission process. However, there will be online discussions for which the volunteering students have been roped in.

YouTube Audition for Music Courses: Candidates applying for admission to Delhi University’s music courses this year will have to upload their performances on YouTube as part of their practical entrance tests, a move necessitated by restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, varsity officials said. Candidates will be shortlisted for an online interview on the basis of these videos.

The candidates, for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses, will upload a video of their seven-minute performance on YouTube and mark it as unlisted [Unlisted YouTube videos are not for public viewing]. The link of the uploaded YouTube video will be submitted by the candidates along with the admission application form on the DU admission portal.

Arun Kumar Attree, a member of DU standing committee had earlier said “Since it is not possible to call students physically to the campus for auditions or trials, it’s been decided we will skip them entirely this year. Entrance exams for music courses will be conducted online by the faculty of music and fine arts, and admissions to physical education courses will be done based on merit certificates.”

No ECA, Sports Trial: The university has decided not to conduct trials for admissions under Sports or Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) category this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Under these admissions, applicants excelling in sports or ECA categories listed by the university would get a chance to secure a seat through trials and merit certificates. In DU colleges, 5% supernumerary seats are reserved under these two categories collectively in each course.This year, however, the university has decided to grant admissions to sports candidates across 27 disciplines on the basis of their certificates entirely.

This is the first time since 2011 that sports trials will not be conducted. Earlier, sports trials were conducted by the college and 75% weightage was given to certificates and 25% to trials. To tackle the problem of fake certificates, the weightage to trials was later on increased 40%.Currently, under the sports quota, candidates have to appear for trials in their preferred discipline. While the trials carry 60%, the other 40% are allotted based on merit certificates.

ECA only for NCC, NSS: For ECA, the university will only take admissions on the basis of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) certificates instead of the 14 activities listed every year.

Uploading of CBSE Class 12th marks: The registration portal is to be opened from June 20 to July 4 for all courses. However a second window will be opened for updating marks after the declaration of results by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Verification of Caste certificate: Any discrepancy in the spelling of a name or missing surname in the certificates of SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD shall be verified from their other certificates rather than rejecting their admission.

