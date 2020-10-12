DU Admissions 2020: Online application process begins today, here’s how to apply on university portal

DU Admissions 2020: The online application process for admissions to undergraduate courses in Delhi University colleges under the first cut-off list will begin today. The link to apply on the university portal -du.ac.in will be activated at 10 am, on October 12. This year, the online application process will be completely online , in view of Coronavirus pandemic.The admission process under the first cut-off will close at 5pm on Wednesday.

The dean of admissions, Delhi University, Shobha Bagai said the University will answer all queries online. Students are advised not to visit the campus in person. Several colleges have also allowed their staff to work from home during the admission process.

DU Online Admissions: How to apply

The candidates will have to visit du.ac.in and log in on their UG- admission portal using the ID generated during registration. A list of eligible courses and colleges will be displayed on their dashboard, on the basis of their marks. The students will have to choose as many courses and colleges as they want.

Click here for step-by-step guide to apply online

Direct link to apply online at DU UG-Admission portal

DU Admission Process:

Colleges will get the list of all applicants who have chosen a particular course in their institute. The college administration will be allowed to filter the applicant list depending on their cut-off list. The course in-charge of all colleges will verify the minimum qualification, eligibility, cut-off requirement and documents uploaded by the candidates.

The convenor or admission committee of each college will check the applications received by the aspiring students, after which the principal of the college will approve the admission. Students whose applications will be approved will have to submit the fee and complete the admission process.

DU Admissions 2020: Important Dates

The second cut-off will be announced by October 19. The session for first-year undergraduate students is scheduled to begin from November 18.

DU Admissions 2020: Documents required to be uploaded

1. Matriculation (Class 10) passing certificate or marks sheet indicating dates of birth and parents’ names

2. Class 12 marks sheet

3. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM Certificate (if applicable)

4. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (if applicable)

5. EWS Certificate from competent authority certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category. Income certificate is also required