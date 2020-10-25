Sections
Home / Education / DU Admissions 2020: Online registration process under 3rd cut-off list to begin tomorrow, check details

DU Admissions 2020: Online registration process under 3rd cut-off list to begin tomorrow, check details

DU Admissions 2020: The varsity on Saturday released the third cut-off list, for admission to undergraduate courses for 2020-21 academic session.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 12:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DU Admissions 2020(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

DU Admissions 2020: The Delhi University (DU) admission process under the DU third cut-off list will commence on Monday, October 26, 2020. The varsity on Saturday released the third cut-off list, for admission to undergraduate courses for 2020-21 academic session.

Around 82 per cent seats in the varsity have been filled after conclusion of admissions under the DU second cut off list.

The first cut-off list was released on October 10. Almost 50 per cent of the seats have been filled under the first list. The varsity has 70,000 undergraduate seats.

This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Colleges will get the list of all applicants who have chosen a particular course in their institute. The college administration will be allowed to filter the applicant list depending on their cut-off list. The course in-charge of all colleges will verify the minimum qualification, eligibility, cut-off requirement and documents uploaded by the candidates.

Click here for step-by-step guide to apply online

DU Admissions 2020: Documents required to be uploaded

1. Matriculation (Class 10) passing certificate or marks sheet indicating dates of birth and parents’ names

2. Class 12 marks sheet

3. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM Certificate (if applicable)

4. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (if applicable)

5. EWS Certificate from competent authority certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category. Income certificate is also required

