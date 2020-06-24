Sections
DU Admissions 2020: Over 1.26 lakh students register for undergraduate, 41K for PG courses

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 09:41 IST

By Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini, New Delhi

DU Admissions 2020 (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Over 1.26 lakh students have registered on the Delhi University’s admission portal for under-graduate courses, according to official figures.

The total number of registrations stands at 1,26,671, while 37,802 students have paid registration fees, according to data on the portal till 10.30 pm.

Out of the paid registrations, 27,539 students are from the general category, 4,790 from other backward classes, 4,151 from schedule castes, 723 from schedule tribes and 599 from economically weaker sections.

The total number of aspirants who have applied for post-graduate courses stands at 41,704 while paid registrations are 13,984. As many as 5,356 aspirants have registered on the portal for admission to M.Phil/Ph.D while 497 have paid the fees.



This year, the admission process was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. The admission portal went live on June 20 and will remain open for aspirants till July 4.

The varsity held a webinar on Tuesday to answer students’ questions on under-graduate admissions. Many of the students asked counsellors about the delay in their board results and they were assured that the university admissions will only start after the results are declared.

The varsity has still not announced the tentative dates for announcement of cut-offs since the results of many boards are pending.

