DU Admissions 2020: Over 4,800 students apply under second cut-off list on Day-2

DU Admissions 2020: Over 4,800 students apply under second cut-off list on Day-2

Over 4,800 students applied for admission in undergraduate courses at Delhi University on the second day of admissions under the second cut off list on Monday, according to officials.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 08:36 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

DU Admissions 2020 (Saumya Khandelwal/HT Photo)

“A total of 4,882 students applied today. Yesterday, 9,785 students had applied out of which 2,580 admissions were approved. Today, 6,024 admissions were approved,” a senior varsity official said.

The Delhi University released its second cut-off list on Saturday with admissions to many courses being closed and some programmes seeing a minor decline in the score required for admission.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women had pegged 100 per cent score for three courses -- BA (Honours) Psychology, BA (Honours) Political Science and BA (Honours) Economics.



Seats are available under the three courses with aspirants requiring 99 per cent for BA (Honours) Economics and 99.75 per cent for both BA (Honours) Psychology and BA (Honours) Political Science.

Admission to BA (Honours) History is not available in Bharati College, DCAC, BR Ambedkar, Hansraj, Hindu, IP College for Women, Kamala Nehru, Kirori Mal, Laxmibai, Maitreyi, Motilal Nehru and Rajdhani colleges.

The course is available at LSR at a minimum score of 99 per cent, while the cut-off for the course at Miranda House and Ramjas stands at 98.50 per cent and 97.50 per cent respectively. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) also has seats available under BA (Honours) Economics and B Com (Honours). The college has not effected a decline in the cut-off for BA (Honours) Economics from the first list and is still at 99 per cent, while the cut-off for B Com (Honours) has dropped by one per cent from 99.50 per cent to 98.50 per cent.

Hindu College has kept the cut-off for BA (Honours) Philosophy unchanged at 97 per cent.

The first cut-off list was released on October 10. Almost 50 per cent of the seats have been filled under the first list. The varsity has 70,000 undergraduate seats.

The admissions under the second list will commence on Monday 10 am onwards and will end on October 21. This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

