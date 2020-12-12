DU admissions process for UG, PG courses closing on December 31, here’s how to apply online

Sections
DU Admissions 2020: The University of Delhi has announced the last date for admissions to UG, PG courses for the academic session 2020-21

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 09:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DU Admissions 2020: The University of Delhi has announced the last date for admissions to UG, PG courses for the academic session 2020-21. According to an official notice released on Friday, the last date to apply for UG, PG admissions is December 31. Eligible candidates who have not applied for admission in their desired courses and colleges should do it before the deadline. The admission process is conducted online. Aspirants can apply online at du.ac.in.

After releasing the fifth cutoff for UG programmes, DU released the special cutoff on November 24.

How to apply online:

The candidates can visit du.ac.in and log in on their UG or PG admission portal using the ID generated during registration. A list of eligible courses and colleges will be displayed on their dashboard, on the basis of their marks. The students will have to choose as many courses and colleges as they want.

DU Admissions 2020: Documents required to be uploaded for UG admission



1. Matriculation (Class 10) passing certificate or marks sheet indicating dates of birth and parents’ names



2. Class 12 marks sheet

3. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM Certificate (if applicable)

4. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (if applicable)

5. EWS Certificate from competent authority certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category. Income certificate is also required

