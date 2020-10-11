DU announces cut off, admission to begin from Monday: All you need to know

DU is expected to release five cut-offs, which will be followed by a special cut-off. (File photo)

The Delhi University (DU) announced its first cut-off list for admissions to undergraduate (UG) courses on Saturday.

Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College’s cut-off is 100% for admission to three BA honours courses in Political Science, Economics and Psychology.

LSR is the first DU college to announce a 100% cut-off since 2015.

Two DU colleges such as College of Vocational Studies and Indraprastha College for Women had fixed their cut-offs at 100% for BSc (Honours) in Computer Science in 2015.

The cut-offs across DU colleges this year are 0.5-2 percentage points higher than last year.

In 2019, the highest cut-off was announced by Hindu College for BA (Honours) in Political Science at 99%.

Miranda House and LSR have announced 99% as the first cut-off for BA (Hons) in English this year.

LSR has also announced the highest cut-off for BA (Hons) in History at 99.5% and B.Com (Hons) at 99.75%. In science courses, Hindu College announced the highest cut-off for B.Sc in Physics at 99.33% and Mathematics at 99%.

The online admission process will begin for the first cut-off list on Monday at 10 am onwards.

Here are the steps to follow:

1) Students will have to login to the DU admission portal using the ID created by them with their respective registration number. On the home page, they will see the colleges and courses they are eligible for on the basis of the cut-offs. They can select the courses and colleges of their choice. Students can apply in as many courses as they want. However, they can pay fees to complete the process only once.

2) Once students finalise the course and college, they will get a reference number. The college will also get alerted on its admission portal. The college can also ask students for any additional information for the online verification process of their documents.

3) Once the documents are verified, a college principal will approve the admission of the student and it will also be visible on the institution’s portal.

4) Students will have to pay the fees through the portal to confirm their admission. They can also withdraw the admission at this point (before paying the fees) in a bid to avoid the payment of a cancellation charge of Rs 1,000.

5) Colleges will not allow any student to visit the campus for any query or admission process because of the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The process is strictly restricted to online.

The admission process in line with the first cut-off will be conducted between Monday and Wednesday; and the second cut-off list will be released on October 19.

