Sections
Home / Education / DU approves syllabi of four courses, suggests Hindi translation to be made available to students

DU approves syllabi of four courses, suggests Hindi translation to be made available to students

Teachers had said the syllabi of the four courses -- political science, sociology, history and English -- were yet to be finalised. They had expressed apprehensions about how would they be able to start the classes.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 08:58 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi University approved the syllabi of four courses on Thursday and suggested that Hindi translations be made available for the students, wherever possible, as online classes are set to begin from August 10.

Teachers had said the syllabi of the four courses -- political science, sociology, history and English -- were yet to be finalised. They had expressed apprehensions about how would they be able to start the classes.

A meeting was held by the Oversight Committee on Syllabi on Thursday and the syllabi were approved.

“The syllabi have been approved. The general recommendation given to the departments is that the Hindi text should be made available for subjects like history, sociology and political science. Wherever possible, the department should engage in getting translations in Hindi so that it becomes more accessible,” Maharaj Pandit, chairman of the Oversight Committee on Syllabi, said.



A row had erupted over the syllabi of these subjects last year, with a right-wing teachers’ outfit alleging that the curriculum was “pro-Left”.

The syllabi of the four courses for the first semester were referred back by the executive council to the departments. It had submitted the revised syllabi to the oversight committee, which had passed those.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates set to enter final stage of trial
Aug 07, 2020 09:18 IST
Intel suffers a massive breach, 20GB of confidential data leaked
Aug 07, 2020 09:11 IST
Who is Gagandeep Gambhir, IPS officer supervising CBI probe in Sushant case
Aug 07, 2020 09:10 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Recovered Covid patients return to hospitals with respiratory illnesses and all the latest news
Aug 07, 2020 09:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.