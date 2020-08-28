DU, CLAT, IIM-Indore entrance exams on same date, students start online petition

Sections
Delhi University’s Joint Admission Test for management courses, CLAT and another exam for admission to a management course at the IIM-Indore are scheduled on September 7

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 10:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Over 220,000 aspirants have registered for Delhi University Entrance Tests (DUET) for various undergraduate, postgraduate, and M.Phil/PhD courses between September 6 and 11, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). (HT photo)

A group of students has started an online petition for staggered scheduling of three entrance tests scheduled on the same day next month to enable aspirants who have opted to take all of them to do so.

Delhi University’s Joint Admission Test for management courses, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and another exam for admission to a management course at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore are scheduled on September 7.

“It is impossible to give all the papers for those who have applied for multiple exams. As an aspirant I want to be able to give all the exams I applied for to increase the chances of getting admission in a good college. So, in order to do so I want to request a change of dates so that this problem can be solved and it relieves the stress of aspirants regarding this matter,” said the online petition listed on change.org.

Over 220,000 aspirants have registered for Delhi University Entrance Tests (DUET) for various undergraduate, postgraduate, and M.Phil/PhD courses between September 6 and 11, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The entrance tests will be conducted across 24 cities including Delhi and National Capital Region, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Patna, Chennai, and Mumbai.



Delhi University officials said it would be unlikely to reschedule the exams as it will affect the entire timetable. “IIM Indore [test] and CLAT dates were announced earlier than DUET. The university or the examination agency should have taken that into consideration while preparing the schedule so that students do not miss out an opportunity,” said a parent of an aspirant, who did not want to be named. “This limits the options for my son who is anyway stressed because of the pandemic and its impact on his academic progress.”

