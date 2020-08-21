Sections
DU entrance exams to be held between Sept 6 and 11

DU entrance exams to be held between Sept 6 and 11

This year, the exams have been delayed by around two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi University conducts entrance tests for all postgraduate courses and nine undergraduate courses. (HT Photo)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the dates for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil, and PhD courses, which will take place between September 6 and 11. The exams will be conducted in three two-hour slots on all six days.

Earlier this week the Supreme Court rejected a plea calling for a delay in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which are slated to be conducted by NTA in September.

“The exams will be conducted online, but the students will have to go to the test centres. It will be similar to the way JEE exams are conducted. In a day or two, students should receive their admit cards as well,” said a senior DU official, requesting anonymity.

DU conducts entrance tests for all postgraduate courses and nine undergraduate courses. The UG courses for which entrance exams are conducted include BA (Honours) Humanities and Social Sciences, BA (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication, and BTech (IT & Mathematical Innovations).



In 2019, the exams were conducted in the first week of July. This year, the exams have been delayed by around two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The registration process for DUETs this year began on June 22 and continued up to July 4.

