Sections
Home / Education / DU final term exam matter: HC asks varsity to submit details of mock tests

DU final term exam matter: HC asks varsity to submit details of mock tests

The court also observed that the Supreme Court is hearing a petition challenging University Grants Commission’s (UGC) decision related to guidelines for conducting the final term examinations.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 17:22 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Delhi High Court. (HT file )

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi University (DU) to submit before it the details of the varsity’s mock tests, which are scheduled to begin from July 27.

“On the next date, we would like to know how your (DU) mock tests went. Give us the entire data on the mock test, and how many students participated,” said a division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice S Prasad and deferred the matter for further hearing on July 28.

The court also observed that the Supreme Court is hearing a petition challenging University Grants Commission’s (UGC) decision related to guidelines for conducting the final term examinations.

The Delhi High Court was hearing a batch of petitions filed in connection with the final year examination of Delhi University, including one the National Federation of the Blind.



Earlier today, the Supreme Court agreed to hear within the next two days a plea challenging a UGC circular dated July 6 and seeking the cancellation of final year examination in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Changing China’s conduct
Jul 23, 2020 18:11 IST
8 doctors, 14 nurses test positive at YCMH
Jul 23, 2020 18:09 IST
Mohammad Amir tests negative for Covid-19 again, cleared to join side in England
Jul 23, 2020 18:08 IST
India, Israel developing Covid rapid testing kit for results in less than 30 seconds
Jul 23, 2020 18:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.