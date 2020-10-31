Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / DU fourth cut-off list announced; 64% seats already filled

DU fourth cut-off list announced; 64% seats already filled

DU Admissions 2020: The Delhi University on Saturday announced the fourth cut-off list with over 64 per cent seats already filled so far.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 21:47 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

DU fourth cutoff released (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi University on Saturday announced the fourth cut-off list with over 64 per cent seats already filled so far. “The admission under the fourth cut-off list will begin from November 2,” a senior official said.

So far, a total of 45,542 out of 70,000 seats have been filled, according to varsity officials.

“Over 55,000 seats were filled earlier, however, after cancellations and withdrawals, the final number is 45,542,” the official said. As per the fourth cut-off list announced on Saturday, many courses were closed for different categories while there was a dip of one to two per cent in certain courses.

This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Oct 31, 2020 21:30 IST
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
Oct 31, 2020 22:03 IST
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Sunrisers maul RCB by five wickets
Oct 31, 2020 22:50 IST
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Oct 31, 2020 19:14 IST

latest news

Three held for stabbing sanitation worker to death in Chandigarh
Oct 31, 2020 22:49 IST
Orthodox priest injured in shooting, assailant has fled: French Police
Oct 31, 2020 22:45 IST
France church attack: Assailant’s family seeks answers
Oct 31, 2020 22:44 IST
From Goa casino to elephant safari at Kaziranga: What all is opening for tourists from November 1
Oct 31, 2020 22:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.