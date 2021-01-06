DU may allow final year students to return to campus in Feb for lab work

The Delhi University (DU) on Wednesday said it may allow final year undergraduate and postgraduate students to return to the campus in February for laboratory work and practical classes, but in small groups. Classes, however, will continue to be held online.

In-person classes at the university has remained suspended since last March in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, DU dean of students (DSW) Rajeev Gupta said, “DSW office organised the meetings with the college principals on Tuesday and with the heads of the departments on Wednesday regarding the graded entry of final year students to their respective colleges and departments. DU will slowly and carefully start allowing only final year students to return to their respective colleges and departments for lab work and practical classes in small groups. Their theory classes shall remain in the online mode. However, students’ return to the campus will be absolutely voluntary,” he said.

Gupta said DU will first work to implement the UGC guidelines and those of the ministry of health for reopening of campuses. “We will try to allow students to return to campuses for practicals and laboratory classes from February,” he said.

Earlier in the day, DU students union (DUSU) submitted a memorandum to the administration requesting that it starts reopening the campus and libraries in a phased manner.

Akshit Dahiya, DUSU president, said the student community welcomes the decision to reopen campuses. “We had been demanding a phased re-entry of students, specifically final year students of science courses, because they were losing their credit points as their practical classes were not being held. Now, we request the administration to allow the return of the remaining final year students as soon as possible.”