DU NCWEB 6th cutoff for B.Com courses released at du.ac.in, BA cutoff to be released today, check details

DU NCWEB 6th cutoff for B.Com courses released at du.ac.in, BA cutoff to be released today, check details

Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) on Friday released sixth cut-off list for admission in B.Com programmes of the colleges affiliated to the education board.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 09:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) on Friday released sixth cut-off list for admission in B.Com programmes of the colleges affiliated to the education board. The sixth cutoff list for BA programmes will be released on Saturday, December 12. The cutoff list can be downloaded from the official website - du.ac.in. Eligible candidates can register online for admission against the sixth cut-off marks from December 12 to December 14 at the respective teaching centres.

The sixth cutoff list for admission to BA (programme) and B.Com courses of Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board for the academic year 202-21 will be notified/displayed on the website du.ac.in on Saturday, December 12.

The cutoff mark for B.Com in Miranda House for general category candidate is 84. Cutoff for Vivekananda College is 72 for general students. Cutoff for Maitreyi College is 74. Other colleges where admission is still going on include Laxmi Bai College, Aryabhatta College,Kalindi College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, College of Vocational Studies.BR Ambedkar and JDM College.

Check DU NCWEB B.Com 6th cutoff list here

