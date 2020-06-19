Sections
DU open book exam 2020: Last date to fill exam form extended, check details

According to the notice, information related to conducting of examination in OBE mode, registration on examination portal, and mock test will be notified shortly on the varsity’s official website.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 21:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Delhi University (DU) on Friday extended the last date to fill examination forms for the DU Open book exam 2020 to June 22, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

“It may clearly be noted that beyond this date no examination form shall be accepted,” reads the official notification.

Earlier in June, DU had released the admit card for its online open book examination for postgraduate courses.



The varsity will conduct the PG examinations in the month of July. The exam is commencing from July 1.

The university has also advised candidates to visit the varsity’s official website for more updates regarding the examination.

