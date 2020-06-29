DU Open Book Exam mock test for final semester to begin from July 4, check timetable here

Delhi University will conduct a mock test for final semester exams of undergraduate and postgraduate (regular, NCWEB, SOL) students in open book exam mode from July 4 to 8. The university has released a timetable for the mock test on its official website at du.ac.in.

DU will conduct the open book exam for final semester on July 10. Earlier, it was scheduled to begin from July 1 which was then postponed. The university has now decided to let the students take the mock test before appearing for the exam in order to understand the methods of answering the questions online.

According to the official notice, this is based on one time measure for academic session 2019-20 for final year in view of the Covid-19-Pandemic. Question papers as given for Mock Test are indicative for practice and based on procedural steps required for appearing in examinations only. Students can appear in any paper (I to XV) as per schedule for practice with the procedure of Mock test including downloading of question papers, writing of answers on white sheets either on the plain or ruled sheets (A4 size), scanning of answer sheets and uploading of answer sheets on the portal.

The duration for the examination is two hours only while an extra hour will be given for downloading question papers, scanning and uploading of answer sheets. The Total duration shall be three hours. However, the students belonging to Divyang (PWD) category will be given five hours for the exam.

Check official timetable here