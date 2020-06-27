Sections
Home / Education / DU Open Book Exams for final semester postponed, check new dates here

DU Open Book Exams for final semester postponed, check new dates here

Delhi University has postponed the open book exams (OBE) for final semester students of regular and open learning programmes. The exams were scheduled to commence on July 1. Now, the exams will begin on July 10.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 15:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DU open book exam postponed (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Delhi University has postponed the open book exams (OBE) for final semester students of regular and open learning programmes. The exams were scheduled to commence on July 1. Now, the exams will begin on July 10. The exams are postponed due to Covid-19.

All concerned are hereby informed that examinations scheduled for all final semester /term /year and ex-students as per date sheet in OBE mode examinations as an alternative mode of examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic adopted as one time measure for academic session 2019-20 for all streams of UG and PG including SOL and NCWEB stands postponed for ten days in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic,” the DU notice reads.

The Delhi University semester exams will be held on July 10 for which the university will announce the new dates for the final-year undergraduate and postgraduate exams including the School of Open Learning and the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, or NCWEB, on July 3, 2020.

Moreover, the mock tests for DU open book exams will begin from July 4, the notice reads.



“All other activities or facilities notified by examination branch related with OBE mode of examinations adopted as one-time measure for the academic session 2019-20 through various notice or notification shall remain unchanged and no further notification shall be issued either as corrigendum or amendment,” the notice further reads.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Meet UP Board Class 12 second topper Pranjal Singh who wants to be IAS officer
Jun 27, 2020 16:10 IST
Tanuj Virwani gears up to shoot in the UAE
Jun 27, 2020 16:09 IST
NYC region is latest to try traveller quarantine to check Covid-19 spread
Jun 27, 2020 16:06 IST
Andhra reports highest single-day spike of 796 Covid-19 cases, tally past 12k-mark
Jun 27, 2020 16:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.