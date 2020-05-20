Sections
Home / Education / DU open-book exams: Over 68% students against it, reveals survey

DU open-book exams: Over 68% students against it, reveals survey

While 58 per cent of the students surveyed said they have an internet connection, with 46.4 per cent of them having a broadband connection, the respondents were not in favour of taking online exams, it said.

Updated: May 20, 2020 08:23 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Press Trust of India

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As the Delhi University gears up to hold exams through open-book mode, more than 68 per cent students have said they would not be able to take the online exams, a survey conducted by Lady Shri Ram College has revealed.

While 58 per cent of the students surveyed said they have an internet connection, with 46.4 per cent of them having a broadband connection, the respondents were not in favour of taking online exams, it said.

The survey comes in the backdrop of Delhi University mulling to hold online open book exams in case the COVID-19 situation does not normalise.

The decision has been met with opposition from teachers and students.



More than 71 per cent students said they were not able to concentrate on studies at their place of residence and 75.4 per cent of those surveyed said they are going through mental stress owing to the lockdown and the pandemic.

With the university closed in view of the lockdown, the teaching has shifted to online mode. More than 58 per cent of the students said they are rarely able to attend online classes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Salman Khan makes quick visit to Mumbai to check in on parents
May 20, 2020 08:37 IST
Textile handicraft artisans struggle as lockdown continues
May 20, 2020 08:35 IST
Saliva ban would be hard to police, says Australia’s Hazlewood
May 20, 2020 08:30 IST
DU open-book exams: Over 68% students against it, reveals survey
May 20, 2020 08:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.