DU open-book exams: Over 68% students against it, reveals survey

As the Delhi University gears up to hold exams through open-book mode, more than 68 per cent students have said they would not be able to take the online exams, a survey conducted by Lady Shri Ram College has revealed.

While 58 per cent of the students surveyed said they have an internet connection, with 46.4 per cent of them having a broadband connection, the respondents were not in favour of taking online exams, it said.

The survey comes in the backdrop of Delhi University mulling to hold online open book exams in case the COVID-19 situation does not normalise.

The decision has been met with opposition from teachers and students.

More than 71 per cent students said they were not able to concentrate on studies at their place of residence and 75.4 per cent of those surveyed said they are going through mental stress owing to the lockdown and the pandemic.

With the university closed in view of the lockdown, the teaching has shifted to online mode. More than 58 per cent of the students said they are rarely able to attend online classes.