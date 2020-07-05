Sections
Home / Education / DU Open Book Mock Test: Students irked with technical glitches, incorrect question papers on Day-1

DU Open Book Mock Test: Students irked with technical glitches, incorrect question papers on Day-1

DU Against OBE Exam was trending on Twitter on Saturday, the first day of mock test. The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) alleged that its members were inundated with panic mails from students.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 09:22 IST

By Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini, New Delhi

(Twitter)

Network problems, incorrect question papers and difficulty in logging in -- these were some of the issues that Delhi University students faced on the first day of a mock online exam.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) alleged that its members were inundated with panic mails from students. When many students tried accessing the site, they got messages like wrong email ID even though it was the same id used in the form they filled up and earlier received communication from the university, the DUTA said.

Some other students didn’t get the one-time password (OTP) to access the site, it added. Many students who managed to access the site found that of the 37 question papers slotted, not even a single question paper belongs to their course, they said.

“For example, there was no question paper for Economics (Honours) students. The only economics papers available were for Annual System,” the DUTA said.



Students also took to Twitter to share the issues faced by them using the hashtag #DUAgainstOnlineExams.

“Being a student of B.Com (H) why is the mock test showing me questions of other courses?” a student tweeted.

DU professor Abha Dev Habib also tweeted, “Mock OBE, Day 1: Nonstop panic messages from students, duta email account is full (and so is email accounts of the Dean and VC). Student just reported: site has crashed!!

Read More: DU Students against online exam after technical glitches on Day-1 of mock test

@DrRPNishank @ugc_india You share the responsibility for the mess! #DUagainstOnlineExams #ScrapOBE.” The mock exams will continue till July 8 while the online open book exams will commence from July 10. Students and teachers have been opposed to the online open book exams.

Calls and messages to Dean (Examinations) Vinay Gupta remained unanswered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

To protest difficulties in burying Covid-19 victim, kin leave coffin in the street
Jul 05, 2020 09:51 IST
Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital teachers’ body says fill 200 vacant posts
Jul 05, 2020 09:46 IST
Chelsea must get used to pressure in home stretch: Lampard
Jul 05, 2020 09:46 IST
Tokyo first female governor favored to win reelection for handling virus
Jul 05, 2020 09:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.