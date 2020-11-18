DU PG Admissions 2020: Application process for Delhi University PG courses begins today at du.ac.in

DU PG Admissions 2020: Delhi University will on Wednesday begin the online application process for admission to post-graduate courses. Aspirants can apply for the DU PG Admissions under first merit list at du.ac.in from November 18 to 20. The last date for payment is November 23 (till 11.59 pm).

Candidates will be able to apply for admission under 2nd merit list from November 25 to 27 for which the deadline of payment will be November 30.

The classes will begin from December 1. However, the admission under 3rd merit list will be done from December 2 to 4 for which the deadline of payment will be December 7.

Check full schedule here

The admission to some of the courses is either based only through entrance or through both entrance and merit.

“All the applicants whose final year results have been declared by the University must update their marks on their dashboard. Applicants whose final year result of the qualifying examination has not been declared yet should wait to update their marks,” the official notice reads.

Check list of DU PG course

DU PG Admissions 2020: How to apply

Visit the official website at du.ac.in

Click on DU PG Admission Portal 2020

Register yourself by providing the required information

Login using your registration ID and password

Choose your course and proceed to fill your application form

Pay the application fee and submit.