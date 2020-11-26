DU PG Admissions 2020: Delhi University PG 2nd merit list released at du.ac.in

Sections
DU PG 2nd merit list 2020: The University of Delhi on Thursday released the second merit list for admission to postgraduate programmes. Registered candidates who are seeking admission in any of the PG programmes in DU can check the second merit list on the official website at du.ac.in.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 14:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DU PG 2nd merit list released (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The merit list for both, merit based and entrance based admissions can be accessed from the official website.

The Delhi University had released the first merit list on November 18 after which the registration process for admission began for 54 PG courses. Candidates whose name is there in the 2nd merit list must confirm their admission before November 27.

Click here for DU PG Second Admission List 2020



How To Check DU PG 2nd merit list 2020: 



Visit the official website at du.ac.in



Click on Admissions 2020 tab

Under the admissions tab, click on PG Admission List

The second admission list for all courses will be displayed under the tab

Click on the relevant link to access the second merit list for PG courses.

