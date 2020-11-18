DU PG first merit list released at du.ac.in, here’s direct link to download

Sections
The Delhi University on Wednesday released the first postgraduate admission merit list on its official website. Candidates can check the DU PG merit list by visiting the official website at du.ac.in.

The Delhi University on Wednesday released the first postgraduate admission merit list on its official website. Candidates can check the DU PG merit list by visiting the official website at du.ac.in. National Testing Agency had conducted the DU PG entrance exam. The university has released the merit list separately for different programmes.

Delhi University will start the online registration process for admission to various post-graduate courses on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. DU will hold the PG admission 2020 for 54 postgraduate courses. Applicants whose final year results have been declared by the University must update their marks on their dashboard. Applicants whose final year result of the qualifying examination has not been declared yet should wait to update their marks

