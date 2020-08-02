Sections
DU Results for CBCS 2nd, 4th Semester May-June session declared

University of Delhi has announced the 2nd and 4th semester for choice based credit system (CBCS) students of May-June 20 academic session. Students can check their results online at du.ac.in.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 18:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi University has announced the 2nd and 4th semester for choice based credit system (CBCS) students of May-June 20 academic session. Students can check their results online at du.ac.in . The students were evaluated based on the online assignments submitted by them. DU could not conduct the examination for such students due to Covid-19 pandemic.

DU will, however, conduct an online examination for the final semester between August 10 and 31.182,237 final year students who had registered for online exams, around 70,101 had logged in for the first phase of mock tests that started from July 27. Of these, 39,159 (21.4%) students attempted the exams and only 22,372 (12%) could submit their answer sheets.

How to check DU CBCS Semester Result 2020: 

Visit the official website of DU at du.ac.in

Click on the notice that reads ‘Result of CBCS Students of IInd and IVthSemester of Academic Session 2019-2020 (May-June 2020)’



A new page will open

Click on Statement of Marks

Select College name, key in roll number, and captcha code

Your scorecard will be displayed on screen. 

Direct link to check DU Result 2020

