DU SOL Results 2020 declared for CBCS BA, BCom 2nd semester exams, here’s direct link

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 18:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The School of Open Learning, University of Delhi has declared the DU SOL 2020 result for BA (Honours) in English, Political Science, BCom (honours), BA and BCom (CBCS) exams for second semester students. The students of second semester who have taken the examination can check the merit list by visiting the official website at sol.du.ac.in. The result has been prepared based on the assignments submitted by the students.

DU SOL Result 2020 Direct Link

How To Check DU SOL Result 2020:

Visit the official website at sol.du.ac.in.

Click on the result link given on the notification section

The result page will open



Select your course

A PDF file will open

Download the PDF file and check your result using your name or roll number

