Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today

DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today

Over 34, 800 students had taken admissions under the first cut-off for the 70,000 undergraduate seats offered by the varsity

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 10:17 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi University released the first cut-off list for admissions on October 10. (Amal KS/HT photo)

Following a record-breaking number of admissions under the first cut-off list this year, 61 Delhi University colleges are set to begin the second round of merit-based admissions to its undergraduate courses from Monday.

Over 34, 800 students had taken admissions under the first cut-off for the 70,000 undergraduate seats offered by the varsity. Last year, this figure stood at around 23,000. At over 354,000 applications, the university had also received its highest-ever number of applications this year.

Admissions under second cut-off will begin on Monday, 10am, and will continue till Wednesday, 5 pm. Applicants can, however, pay the fee till Friday night. Dean (Admissions) Shobha Bagai said, “We had anticipated a higher number of students taking admissions this year due to several factors. This is why we have extended the hours for the admission and payment process.”

The university’s admission team has advised students to pay the fee early so that errors in the payment process, if any, can be rectified before the deadline is over. HT had earlier reported on how students had reported errors while trying to pay the fee through the university portal till the last day of payment under the first cut-off list.



Many principals said that following the second cut-off list, many applicants may switch colleges or cancel their admissions since the results of all entrance examination, including National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), had also been declared.

Executive council member Rajesh Jha, who teaches at Rajdhani College, had told HT, “Carrying out admissions under the first cut-off list is relatively less complex. In the subsequent lists, students would want to cancel their admission in one college and take admission in another and doing all that within a three-day window is more of a challenge.”

While the second list saw a marginal drop in cut-offs, several popular courses are still available in multiple colleges. For instance, students wishing to study BA (Honours) in English can apply in Lady Shri Ram College (98.75%), Miranda House (98.75%), Hansraj College (97.75%), Ramjas (97.25%) and Kirori Mal College (97%).

Similarly, BA (Honours) in Economics is available in LSR at 99%, Hindu (98.75%), Miranda (98.5%), and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) (99%). Students wishing to pursue BCom (Honours) can still apply in Hindu College (98.25%), LSR (99.5%), Hansraj College (98%), Ramjas (98.75%), and SRCC at 98.5%.

BA (Honours) in Political Science is still available in LSR (99.75%), Ramjas (98.75%), Kirori Mal College (98.75%), and off-campus colleges including Gargi College (97), Rajdhani College (93.75%), and Aryabhatta College (94.5%).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold the key in India-China border clash
Oct 19, 2020 10:24 IST
Rahul Gandhi to start 3-day visit to Wayanad, review Covid-19 situation in constituency
Oct 19, 2020 10:04 IST
India records lowest new Covid-19 cases in 5 days; tally over 7.5 million
Oct 19, 2020 10:20 IST
Labour bureau to release new working-class inflation index on October 21
Oct 19, 2020 09:06 IST

latest news

Berkowitz hopes ‘Abrahamic Accords’ grows no matter who wins US elections
Oct 19, 2020 10:19 IST
IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list
Oct 19, 2020 10:19 IST
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
Oct 19, 2020 10:17 IST
India records lowest new Covid-19 cases in 5 days; tally over 7.5 million
Oct 19, 2020 10:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.