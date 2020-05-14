Sections
DU to conduct final year exam for all UG, PG students from July 1, check details

All the examinations will be conducted in three sessions in a day including Sundays, with a duration of two hours.

Updated: May 14, 2020 19:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (Shutterstock)

Delhi University (DU) on Thursday said that the examinations for the final semester/term/year for all UG and PG students will be conducted from July 1, 2020, onwards. A notification regarding this decision has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

As per the notice, the examinations will be held for all students including students registered with the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB). All the examinations will be conducted in three sessions in a day including Sundays, with a duration of two hours. A detailed date sheet for the varsity examinations is likely to be notified by the end of May.

If the situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic deteriorates, the varsity may adopt alternative methods of examinations, i.e. Open Book Examinations (OBE), for final semester/term/year UG and PG students to maintain social distancing, and safety of students.

In view of the pandemic, the varsity has also extended the last date to fill online examination forms from May 15 to 31, 2020.



