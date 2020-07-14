Delhi HC sets fresh dates for DU open book exams, here’s the schedule

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday gave out a set of fresh dates for the Delhi University online Open Book Examination (OBE) setting August 10 as the starting date of the exams.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad compressed the schedule given by the varsity stating that the future prospects of the 2.7 lakh students would be affected with the delay.

The University filed an affidavit in the court on Tuesday stating that the first set of mock tests would start from July 31. However, the court modified the date to July 27.

The varsity had also said that the 2nd set of mock test would commence from August 4 and then the OBE exams would start from August 17.

However, the court during the hearing changed it and said that the second set of mock test should start from August 1 and the OBE would commence from August 10.

The court said that the varsity would declare the date for evaluation and result keeping the schedule in mind and considering that no delay is being commenced.

According to the varsity affidavit, the evaluation and declaration of result would have completed by November 30. However, the court asked it to give fresh and shorter dates.

The University also told the court that the students can also appear for offline exams that would be held two weeks after the OBE exams.

Schedule for the exams:

1st mock test--July 27

2nd mock test--Aug 1

OBE exams--Aug 10

Conclusion of exams-- Aug 31