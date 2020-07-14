Sections
Home / Education / Delhi HC sets fresh dates for DU open book exams, here’s the schedule

Delhi HC sets fresh dates for DU open book exams, here’s the schedule

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad compressed the schedule given by the varsity stating that the future prospects of the 2.7 lakh students would be affected with the delay.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 14:28 IST

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday gave out a set of fresh dates for the Delhi University online Open Book Examination (OBE) setting August 10 as the starting date of the exams.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad compressed the schedule given by the varsity stating that the future prospects of the 2.7 lakh students would be affected with the delay.

The University filed an affidavit in the court on Tuesday stating that the first set of mock tests would start from July 31. However, the court modified the date to July 27.

The varsity had also said that the 2nd set of mock test would commence from August 4 and then the OBE exams would start from August 17.



However, the court during the hearing changed it and said that the second set of mock test should start from August 1 and the OBE would commence from August 10.

The court said that the varsity would declare the date for evaluation and result keeping the schedule in mind and considering that no delay is being commenced.

According to the varsity affidavit, the evaluation and declaration of result would have completed by November 30. However, the court asked it to give fresh and shorter dates.

The University also told the court that the students can also appear for offline exams that would be held two weeks after the OBE exams.

Schedule for the exams:

1st mock test--July 27

2nd mock test--Aug 1

OBE exams--Aug 10

Conclusion of exams-- Aug 31

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Money-saving gifts make people feel ashamed
Jul 14, 2020 15:46 IST
Kartik reveals his mother’s reaction every time he trends on Twitter
Jul 14, 2020 15:46 IST
Ira Khan takes fans inside new home, shares a peek of her ‘favourite spot’
Jul 14, 2020 15:46 IST
Supreme Court refuses to grant parole to self-styled godman Rampal from Haryana
Jul 14, 2020 15:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.