DU UG session begins virtually, freshers to join today: Five things you need to know

Police barricades in front of the University Plaza on October 10, the day the first cut off list for admissions to Delhi University was released, at North Campus in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT photo)

After a delay of nearly four months, thousands of undergraduate students of Delhi University will start their academic year on Wednesday with the help of virtual platforms. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in March, admissions to various undergraduate courses in over 63 colleges were delayed this year. With colleges in Delhi still closed for undergraduate students as per guidelines from the education ministry, they have adopted online teaching-learning practices.

Here are five things you need to know about it:

-- Over 73,000 students have been admitted to various undergraduate courses at regular colleges and the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board. Till the fifth cut-off, the university had admitted as many as 67,781 students, officials said.

-- The university had already been conducting online classes for second- and third-year UG students using digital platforms. Earlier this month, the University Grants Commission said higher educational institutes could only allow research scholars and postgraduate students of science and technical courses to join since their strength is relatively low. Classes for most UG courses are being conducted online in the capital.

-- Class representative elections, college society functions, and other activities, too, have been moved online. On Monday, HT had reported how “official and unofficial” WhatsApp groups have also been formed by first-year students to discuss various things. Most of the colleges like as Hindu College, Miranda House, St Stephen’s College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Ramjas College and others have opted for an online orientation process introducing students to college officials, various societies, and fellow students.

-- The admissions this year were carried out completely online which meant that students could not visit the campuses, unlike previous years. From virtual tours to creating video clips of alumni, colleges are devising innovative ways to ensure freshers are introduced to various aspects of the colleges. Hostels for UG students are still closed and will open as per the instructions of the university.

-- During the orientation ceremonies, colleges are also laying emphasis on the impact of Covid-19 on mental health of students. First-year students are also being introduced to college counsellors and online sessions with these counsellors, if needed. The death of an undergraduate student at Lady Shri Ram College by suicide has worried principals across colleges and efforts are being made to ensure that students get the help they need.