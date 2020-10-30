DU withdraws appointment of Dyal Singh college governing body chairperson

The Delhi University (DU) on Thursday withdrew the appointment of Rajiv Nayan as the chairperson as well as a member of the governing body of Dyal Singh College.

DU’s Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani said ad-hoc teachers at the college did not get the salaries for three-four months because Nayan was not following the university’s rules.

The latest ouster comes as the university was this month plunged into an unprecedented crisis after two rival groups – one led by pro-vice-chancellor PC Joshi and another backed by vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi – appointed their nominees for the post of the new registrar. While the Joshi group claimed that the nominee of their rivals did not have the backing of the Executive Council, the other group, led by PC Jha, removed Joshi and appointed Geeta Bhatt as the new pro-vice-chancellor.

On October 28, President Ram Nath Kovind – who is also the Visitor of the University – ordered an inquiry against Tyagi over allegations of misgovernance and suspended him pending the inquiry. The education ministry backed Vikas Gupta as registrar who had assumed duties on October 22 after the university’s Executive Council appointed him.

Since last week, a series of transfers have been happening at the university. On Saturday, Joint Registrar Deepak Vats was transferred from the V-C’s office to the University College of Medical Sciences. Jha was also relieved of his charge as the head of the university’s Cluster Information Centre.

Nayan, a senior research associate at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, said there could be multiple reasons behind his ouster. “Certain things were going on and we can only speculate why this happened since no reason has been given. One reason can be that I supported Yogesh Tyagi and consider him a man of great integrity and intellect. The notice came just a day after I tweeted in support of the V-C,” he said.

On October 27, Nayan took to Twitter and said that “vested interests” were raising “motivated questions” on the work done by Tyagi.

In the Dyal Singh College case, Nayan said that the governing body’s inquiry into plagiarism charges against the principal could also be the reason for his ouster. “The body found the principal guilty of plagiarism. On behalf of the body, I was objecting to his extension. But the university went ahead and extended his term,” said Nayan.

Pani said it is a baseless charge that he was removed for supporting the V-C. “Everyone is supporting the V-C, even I am. ...As far as plagiarism charges are concerned, the principal himself has given an affidavit that if charges against him are true, action can be taken against him. The plagiarism charges are currently being verified.”