Sections
Home / Education / DU writes to Sisodia, Delhi govt’s education department to pay dues to 12 colleges

DU writes to Sisodia, Delhi govt’s education department to pay dues to 12 colleges

Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani on Tuesday wrote a letter to Education minister Manish Sisodia and the Department of Higher Education of the Delhi government, saying that the staffers of these colleges were facing problems during the pandemic as their dues have not been cleared.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 13:03 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Amal KS / HT Photo )

The Delhi University has urged the city government to release grant-in-aid for payment of pending salaries to 12 colleges fully funded by it.

Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani on Tuesday wrote a letter to Education minister Manish Sisodia and the Department of Higher Education of the Delhi government, saying that the staffers of these colleges were facing problems during the pandemic as their dues have not been cleared.

“It came to our notice from various sources that the salaries for the teaching and non-teaching staff of the colleges under the University of Delhi that are 100 per cent funded by the Government of NCT have not been released for the past four months,” the letter said. “The staff members of the concerned colleges are put to unfathomable hardship in the absence of their monthly salaries. The staff members and their families are facing distress during the present pandemic situation,” it said.

Stating that the basic survival of staff members in these trying times is at risk, Pani requested Sisodia to issue necessary directions to the officers concerned to release the required grant-in-aid to the respective colleges on top priority.



The Delhi government had released Rs 18.75 crore as grant-in-aid for payment of salaries to employees of 12 University of Delhi (DU) colleges funded by it in June, which was called insufficient. Prior to that, the government had also sanctioned grant-in-aid in May, which was also called inadequate.

DU and the Delhi government have been locked in a tussle over the formation of governing bodies in 28 colleges, partially or fully funded by the city government, with both accusing the other of delaying the process.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

From 64MP Intelli-cam to a 6,000mAh, Samsung’s Galaxy M31s is the best smartphone under 20K
Aug 05, 2020 13:37 IST
IIT Kanpur, defence ministry, DARPG, sign MoU to develop AI techniques for analysing public grievances
Aug 05, 2020 13:36 IST
Eating well, living sustainably is key amid the pandemic, says study
Aug 05, 2020 13:35 IST
‘Defines India’s spirit of social harmony, testimony to Ramrajya’: President Kovind on Ayodhya event
Aug 05, 2020 13:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.