DUET 2020 admit card released at du.ac.in, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DUET 2020: The National Testing Agency on Saturday released the admit card for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at du.ac.in.

NTA will conduct the DUET 2020 examination in September 2020 for r UG, PG, M.Phil/Ph.D in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates are advised to download their admit card for DUET using their Form Number and Date Of Birth.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, he/she can contact on following numbers 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or mail at duet@nta.ac.in,” reads the official notice.

Further details regarding the DUET 2020 exam will be available on the official website of NTA.

Direct link to download the DUET 2020 admit card.

How to download DUET 2020 admit card:

1. Visit the official website at du.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Release of Admit Card for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) Sep. 2020”

3. A pdf file will appear on the display screen

4. Click on the available link to download the DUET 2020 admit card

5. A new page will appear on the display screen

6. Key in your credentials and login

7. The DUET 2020 admit card will appear on the display screen

8. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.