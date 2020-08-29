Sections
Home / Education / DUET 2020 admit card released at du.ac.in, here’s direct link

DUET 2020 admit card released at du.ac.in, here’s direct link

DUET 2020: Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at du.ac.in.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 14:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DUET 2020 admit card. (Screengrab )

DUET 2020: The National Testing Agency on Saturday released the admit card for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at du.ac.in.

NTA will conduct the DUET 2020 examination in September 2020 for r UG, PG, M.Phil/Ph.D in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates are advised to download their admit card for DUET using their Form Number and Date Of Birth.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, he/she can contact on following numbers 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or mail at duet@nta.ac.in,” reads the official notice.



Further details regarding the DUET 2020 exam will be available on the official website of NTA.

Direct link to download the DUET 2020 admit card.

How to download DUET 2020 admit card:

1. Visit the official website at du.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Release of Admit Card for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) Sep. 2020”

3. A pdf file will appear on the display screen

4. Click on the available link to download the DUET 2020 admit card

5. A new page will appear on the display screen

6. Key in your credentials and login

7. The DUET 2020 admit card will appear on the display screen

8. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 29, 2020 14:33 IST
IIT Kharagpur researchers ‘develop’ microneedle to administer drug in a painless way
Aug 29, 2020 14:31 IST
Severity of COVID-19 may be less in women than men: scientists
Aug 29, 2020 14:30 IST
21% Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in Tripura’s capital city
Aug 29, 2020 14:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.