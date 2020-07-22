Sections
Home / Education / DUET 2020 Date: NTA to conduct Delhi University Entrance Test likely from Sept 6-11

DUET 2020 Date: NTA to conduct Delhi University Entrance Test likely from Sept 6-11

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 from September 6 to September 11, 2020.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 10:29 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

(Praful Gangurde)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 from September 6 to September 11, 2020.

“All aspirant desirous of seeking admission to UG, PG, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes of the University of Delhi through entrance test are hereby informed that NTA is likely to conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 from September 6, 2020, to Sept 11, 2020. The detailed schedule will follow,” the Delhi University said in a statement.

Applicants have been advised to carefully go through the respective bulletin of information uploaded on the website of the university’s site to check the eligibility and the courses for which the entrance test shall be conducted. “Students are also advised to carefully go through the information of the entrance test that has also been posted on the website,” the varsity said.

The applicants can choose the relevant courses while filling up their registration form and once submitted, following information related to entrance tests -- courses selected for entrance test and entrance test centre preferences -- cannot be changed, it added.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Silent spread of Covid-19 keeps scientists grasping for clues
Jul 22, 2020 11:41 IST
People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home
Jul 22, 2020 11:35 IST
Journalist Vikram Joshi’s family will get Rs10 lakh ex gratia: Yogi Adityanath
Jul 22, 2020 11:35 IST
Jide Zeitlin, CEO of Coach and Kate Spade’s parent company, resigns
Jul 22, 2020 11:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.