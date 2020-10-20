DUET answer key 2020 for MPhil and PhD courses released at nta.ac.in, here’s direct link to raise objections

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DUET answer key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 for M.Phil and PhD courses on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the DUET 2020 examination can check the question paper and answer key online at nta.ac.in.

The agency conducted the DUET 2020 examination from September 6 to 11, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. This year, a total of 150670 candidates appeared in the DUET 2020 examination.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations on or before October 22, 2020, till 5 pm.

“The candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 200/- (Two Hundred only) as processing fee for each key challenged. (excluding Bank charges) The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee which is non-refundable,” reads the official notice.

How to check DUET answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Public Notice:Display of Question Papers & Challenge of Answer Keys of DUET 2020 for M.Phil/Ph.D Courses”

A new page in the pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link to raise objections

Key in your credentials and login

The DUET answer key 2020 for M.Phil and PhD courses will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.