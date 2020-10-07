DUET answer key 2020 for PG courses released at nta.ac.in, raise objections now

Sections
DUET answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the DUET 2020 examination can check the answer key online at nta.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 15:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DUET answer key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the question paper and answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 PG courses on its official website.

The agency conducted the DUET 2020 examination from September 6 to 11, 2020. This year, 1,50,670 candidates appeared in the entrance examination.

““Key Challenge Tracker Portal is only available for candidates who have appeared in the exam,” reads a statement flashing on the official website.



Candidates can raise objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations on or before October 9, 2020. For each objections raised, candidates will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 200. The payment of the processing fee can be made through debit/credit card/net banking.

Direct link to raise objections the DUET answer key 2020.

How to check and challenge the DUET answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “PUBLIC NOTICE: DUET- 2020 Display of Question Papers & Challenge of Answer Keys for 61 PG Courses”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The DUET answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.

