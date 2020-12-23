DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 100 vacancies for junior engineer posts

DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020: Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) will on Wednesday close the online application window.. There are 100 vacancies of junior engineer (civil and electrical) in Delhi Shelter Board. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the posts can do it by 6 pm on December 23. Candidates can apply online at delhishelterboard.in.

DUSIB JE Recruitment Vacancy Details:

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 85 Posts

Junior Engineer (Electronic) - 15 Posts

DUSIB JE Recruitment Educational Qualification:

Degree in civil or electrical engineering. or Diploma with two years’ experience

DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit - 18 to 27 years

DUSIB JE Recruitment Pay Scale - Rs. 35400/- plus DA.

Selection criteria---

Qualification--- 70 marks

Experience---10 marks

Interview--- 20 marks

Official Notification

Apply online