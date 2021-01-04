Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / ECGC PO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 59 vacancies till Jan 31, here’s direct link

ECGC PO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 59 vacancies till Jan 31, here’s direct link

ECGC PO Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ECGC PO recruitment 2021 online at ecgc.in on or before January 31, 2021.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 11:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ECGC PO Recruitment 2021. (Screengrab )

ECGC PO Recruitment 2021: ECGC Ltd. has invited online application for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) on its official website. The online registration process began on January 1, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ECGC PO recruitment 2021 online at ecgc.in on or before January 31, 2021. The last date for printing the application form is February 15, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 59 vacancies of Probationary Officer, out of which, 25 vacancies are for unreserved category, 16 for OBC, 9 for SC, 5 for EWS, and 4 for ST.

Candidates should have a degree in any discipline from recognized university.

“All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the final result should have been declared on or before 31.01.2021,” reads the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
by Shishir Gupta
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Educational institutions in Bihar ready to welcome students from January 4
by Megha
Amid reports of probe, Diljit Dosanjh shares certificate from IT department
by HT Entertainment Desk
BJP leader’s car allegedly shot at in West Bengal’s Asansol
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
IND vs AUS: James Pattinson ruled out of Sydney Test with bruised ribs
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.