ECGC PO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 59 vacancies till Jan 31, here’s direct link

ECGC PO Recruitment 2021: ECGC Ltd. has invited online application for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) on its official website. The online registration process began on January 1, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ECGC PO recruitment 2021 online at ecgc.in on or before January 31, 2021. The last date for printing the application form is February 15, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 59 vacancies of Probationary Officer, out of which, 25 vacancies are for unreserved category, 16 for OBC, 9 for SC, 5 for EWS, and 4 for ST.

Candidates should have a degree in any discipline from recognized university.

“All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the final result should have been declared on or before 31.01.2021,” reads the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.