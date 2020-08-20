Sections
Home / Education / ECIL Recruitment 2020: 350 vacancies for technical officers on offer

ECIL Recruitment 2020: 350 vacancies for technical officers on offer

ECIL Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at ecil.co.in on or before August 30, 2020, until 2 pm.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 13:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ECIL Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab )

ECIL Recruitment 2020: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Technical Officers on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at ecil.co.in on or before August 30, 2020, until 2 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 350 vacancies of technical officers, out of which, 160 vacancies are for unreserved category, 90 for OBC, 58 for SC, 26 for ST, and 16 for EWS.

Eligibility Criteria:



A candidate should have a first class engineering degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution / University with One-year post qualification experience in the field of Computer Hardware, Linux, Windows OS and Networking.



For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Serving liquor allowed in Delhi restaurants, hotels
Aug 20, 2020 14:58 IST
Dhoni thanks PM Narendra Modi for warm letter of appreciation
Aug 20, 2020 15:01 IST
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment 2020: SC refuses to stay exam, asks students to file fresh plea
Aug 20, 2020 14:56 IST
Hong Kong government slams United States’ decision to suspend treaties
Aug 20, 2020 14:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.