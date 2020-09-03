Education minister holds meeting with Australian High Commissioner, discusses ways to advance ties in education

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O Farrell, to discuss matters concerning education policies of the two countries.

During the meeting, both leaders committed to taking forward India-Australia education relations under the newly introduced National Education Policy (NEP).

“Had a virtual meeting with Mr Barry O Farrell, Australian High Commissioner to India. Both sides expressed commitment to take forward India-Australia education relations under the National Education Policy,” Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted.

The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extracurricular.