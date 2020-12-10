Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Education minister Pokhriyal to interact with students; address key issues like CBSE exams

Education minister Pokhriyal to interact with students; address key issues like CBSE exams

Earlier, the ministry held a consultation exercise with students and parents on holding of examinations as a fresh cycle of key tests is set to begin with the onset of the new year

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 10:22 IST

By Amandeep Shukla, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (File photo)

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will interact with students on issues related to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class X and XII exams on Thursday.

Earlier, the ministry held a consultation exercise with students and parents on holding of examinations as a fresh cycle of key tests is set to begin with the onset of the new year.

With Covid-19 cases continuing to be reported in several parts of the country, there is a view in the education ministry that the examination calendar for the next year will need to be adjusted.

Among the key exams that have to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Central Board of Secondary Examination are engineering entrance JEE (Main), class X and XII exams and also the medical entrance exam, NEET.



In 2020, most of these exams saw rescheduling but were ultimately held under a detailed safety protocol.

“The ministry has held a consultation exercise for the next round of exams. The minister will speak on the way ahead,” said a government official.

The official added that it was possible that states could also be consulted on various issues.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Dec 10, 2020 09:36 IST
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Dec 10, 2020 09:57 IST
India’s greenhouse emissions dip with switch to renewables, economic slowdown
Dec 10, 2020 10:00 IST
Need efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism: Rajnath Singh
Dec 10, 2020 09:38 IST

latest news

Australia scrambles to find customers outside Chinese for its cotton
Dec 10, 2020 10:25 IST
SC allows other courts to deal with BCCI, cricketing associations
Dec 10, 2020 10:25 IST
Delta asks more workers to take leave as travel slump widens
Dec 10, 2020 10:23 IST
World Bank boosts target for climate-friendly financing to 35% over five years
Dec 10, 2020 10:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.