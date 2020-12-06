Education Minister presents first copy of his inspirational book on Maharishi Arvind to President

Ramesh Pokhriyal presenting the first copy of his book “Pioneer of Humanity: Maharshi Arvind” to President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI )

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank presented the first copy of his inspirational book “Pioneer of Humanity: Maharishi Arvind” to President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Nishank said that, “Today, I presented the first copy of my book ‘Pioneer of Humanity: Maharshi Arvind’ to President Ram Nath Kovind. Shri Arvind was a person fully devoted to Indian culture, Indian values, Indian nationalism and Indian philosophy.”

“Through this book, I have wanted to convey his philosophy and thinking in very simple language to the younger generation of the country and the world. I am sure Shri Arvind ji’s ideas will play the role of catalyst to make the country a ‘knowledge-based superpower’,” the Minister tweeted.

The book is in Hindi with the title ‘Manavta ke Praneta Maharishi Arvind’.