Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to address students' queries on NEP today

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to address students’ queries on NEP today

Minister Pokhriyal will be responding to the student’s questions on his official social media handles. Students can raise their questions with #NEPTransformingIndia.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 11:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (PTI file)

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank,’ will address the queries of students regarding the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on October 1, 2020. Minister Pokhriyal will be responding to the student’s questions on his official social media handles. Students can raise their questions with #NEPTransformingIndia on his social media handles. The live session will also be held on the minister’s official Facebook page.

On September 28, Pokhriyal on his official twitter handle wrote, “Dear students, on 1st October I will be answering all your queries related to #NEP2020 that you shared earlier with me on my Twitter page. Save the Date and feel free to spread the word.”

 

Earlier from September 8 to 25, the government had organised Shiksha Parv, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students at the School Education Conclave on NEP.

During the conclave, PM Modi said, “After the NEP came, there has been much discussion on what will be the language of instruction. Here we have to understand one scientific fact that language is the medium of education, not entire education itself. People caught in too much of bookish knowledge often fail to grasp this distinction. Whatever language the child can learn easily in should be the medium of instruction.”

