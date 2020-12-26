Sections
CBSE board exams 2021 dates to be announced on December 31: Education Minister

CBSE board exams 2021: Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to announce 2021 CBSE board exam dates on December 31.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 21:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. (ANI)

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce the examination dates for CBSE Boards 2021 on December 31 at 6 pm. The minister on Friday made this announcements on his Twitter handle.

“Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned,” he tweeted.

 

On December 22, while interacting with teachers in a webinar, education minister had announced that board examinations will not be held till February 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic and the dates will be announced after considering the situation. He also said that the dates will be announced much before so that the students get enough time to prepare for their examination.

“In January, practical exams would begin and normally the exams would be conducted from mid-February to mid-March. Based on the present conditions, I can say holding exams will not be possible in the months of January or February. That we have decided. However, after this period, we will hold consultations and take a final decision,” the minister had said.

