Education minister reviews progress of Institutes of Eminence

The Union Education ministry is planning to set up a dedicated portal, where world class research papers from Indian higher education institutions (HEIs) would be showcased.

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ held a meeting to review the progress made under the Institutes of Eminence (IoEs) scheme, where the plan was discussed.

“Various topics were discussed during the meeting such as what measures can be taken to accelerate the recruitment of international faculty. The progress of IoEs shall be mapped with the indicators of The QS World University Rankings and international standards,” Nishank tweeted.

The minister said an incentive mechanism for institutions would be developed to reward the IoEs that are doing well. An integrated portal containing world-class research from all HEIs would be made, he added.

Plans are afoot to take measures for a better perception of IoEs. Officials were directed to develop an elaborate strategy, including with both qualitative and quantitative parameters, for brand building of the institutes, Nishank said.

National Education Policy (NEP) recommendations such as multiple entry and exit, online degrees, multidisciplinary, etc. shall be leveraged to ensure the success of IoEs, he further tweeted.

The government had initiated the IoE scheme to catapault reputed Indian institutions among the top 100 globally ranked institutions.

Several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) fall in that category.