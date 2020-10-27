Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Education minister reviews progress of Institutes of Eminence

Education minister reviews progress of Institutes of Eminence

The Union Education ministry is planning to set up a dedicated portal, where world class research papers from Indian higher education institutions would be showcased

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 08:56 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said an incentive mechanism for institutions would be developed to reward the IoEs that are doing well. (File photo)

The Union Education ministry is planning to set up a dedicated portal, where world class research papers from Indian higher education institutions (HEIs) would be showcased.

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ held a meeting to review the progress made under the Institutes of Eminence (IoEs) scheme, where the plan was discussed.

“Various topics were discussed during the meeting such as what measures can be taken to accelerate the recruitment of international faculty. The progress of IoEs shall be mapped with the indicators of The QS World University Rankings and international standards,” Nishank tweeted.

The minister said an incentive mechanism for institutions would be developed to reward the IoEs that are doing well. An integrated portal containing world-class research from all HEIs would be made, he added.



Plans are afoot to take measures for a better perception of IoEs. Officials were directed to develop an elaborate strategy, including with both qualitative and quantitative parameters, for brand building of the institutes, Nishank said.

Also read | India becoming a global education hub, says Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

National Education Policy (NEP) recommendations such as multiple entry and exit, online degrees, multidisciplinary, etc. shall be leveraged to ensure the success of IoEs, he further tweeted.

The government had initiated the IoE scheme to catapault reputed Indian institutions among the top 100 globally ranked institutions.

Several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) fall in that category.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
Oct 27, 2020 07:40 IST
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 27, 2020 09:13 IST
SC to decide today whether Hathras trial should be shifted out of UP
Oct 27, 2020 07:26 IST
PM Modi to distribute loans to 300K street vendors under PM SVANidhi Scheme
Oct 27, 2020 07:03 IST

latest news

Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 2,752 crore in Tripura
Oct 27, 2020 09:13 IST
Five killed in boat capsize during Durga idol immersion in Bengal
Oct 27, 2020 09:10 IST
West Bengal Assembly Election: CPI(M) mulls seat-sharing proposal with Congress
Oct 27, 2020 09:14 IST
Rajnath Singh to address four-day Army Commanders’ Conference in Delhi today
Oct 27, 2020 09:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.